COVID-19 vaccine not required for tourist or student visas

All age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas (IV) worldwide will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for IV consideration effective October 1, 2021.

This is according to the latest update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said if a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) or licensed or authorised for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is available to the applicant, the eligible applicant must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series in addition to all other necessary vaccines.

Only applicants younger than the lowest age limit for the vaccinations currently in use, applicants who have a contraindication or precaution to the COVID-19 vaccine formulation available and applicants who have limited access to vaccines can request a blanket waiver.

Applicants may also request a waiver based on religious or moral convictions but the CDC said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services will determine if this type of waiver is granted.

Also noteworthy is that this requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visas (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas.

Just last week, the CDC announced that people who are applying for a US green card and are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines will be required to be fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness.