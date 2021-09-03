Changes at SVG’s Hospitals, Clinics, Due To Strike By Nurses

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, by way of being copied on a letter to the Governor-General on August 23, 2021, was notified by the Public Service Union that their members had taken the “decision to withdraw the labour of all essential workers of the Crown for the period September 7th – 10th, 2021”.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to inform the public of the following:

Regular district doctor clinics will not be held at our health centers across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the period September 8th– 10th, 2021. Those persons with existing appointments for these clinics are asked to call their health centers to reschedule.

Only emergency services will be offered at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown for the period September 8th– 10th, 2021. Emergency services can also be accessed at Levi Latham Health Smart Hospital and Chateaubelair Hospital. There will be no regular elective surgeries or outpatient clinics. Persons are asked to call to be advised and to reschedule their appointments.

Hemodialysis Services will continue at the Evesham Health Centre.