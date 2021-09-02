PAHO to accelerate vaccination drive in Grenada, other member states

Amidst Grenada experiencing more than 300 new Covid-19 infections from mid-August 2021, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne warned that 75% of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Three-fourths of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunised,” Dr Etienne said during her weekly media briefing. “More than a third of countries in our region have yet to vaccinate 20% of their populations. And in some places, coverage is much lower.” She said that PAHO is accelerating its drive to expand vaccine access throughout the region.

Less than 25% of Grenada’s eligible population has been inoculated despite having the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccines available for free on the island. As of 31 August, 25,353 individuals have been vaccinated with the first dose; 19,228 have received their second dose. At the same time, there are 330 active local cases including community spread, and the country has recorded 2 deaths. 83% of the infected are unvaccinated.

Dr Etienne said that vaccination rates remain in the teens in several Caribbean and South American countries and coverage is still in the single digits in Central American nations like Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In Haiti and Venezuela, fragile health systems and political challenges have further delayed immunisations. “Unfortunately, countries with high coverage are the exception in our Region,” she emphasised.

In her opening remarks at the weekly Wednesday news conference, Dr Etienne said that in total, 540 million Covid-19 vaccine doses must be delivered to ensure that all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean can cover at least 60% of their population. “We must expand vaccine access in our region, especially in the places that are lagging,” she said.

In response to the shortage, PAHO has launched a fresh drive for donations. “We are working to draw the attention of developed countries to the urgent need to donate vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean,” Dr Etienne said.

In addition, PAHO is using its Revolving Fund to procure vaccines for member states. Already PAHO has received requests from 24 countries for Covid-19 vaccines, which will be available in the final quarter of this year and in 2022.

“We are also thinking ahead and making plans to significantly improve regional vaccine manufacturing capacity,” Dr Etienne said. “Just last week, we launched a new platform that convenes, partners, around a shared vision of boosting state-of-the-art vaccine production in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The first initiative under the platform is to facilitate the transfer to the region of the mRNA vaccine technology used in highly effective Covid-19 vaccines. PAHO has received 32 proposals from private and public companies that want to participate in the endeavour.

Dr Etienne urged countries to prioritise the most vulnerable for vaccination, such as the elderly, health workers, and those living with pre-existing conditions. Countries should make sure that logistics systems can absorb vaccine doses, and cold chains can keep them cool, and that health systems are ready to deliver doses fast once they arrive.

