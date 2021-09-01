Three thousand farmers in Red and Orange Zone to receive payments

Three thousand (3,000) farmers and fishers in the Red and Orange Zones will receive one thousand dollars ($1,000) each as part of the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption Income Support Programme on Thursday 2nd and Wednesday 15th September 2021 at the following locations from 10 am.

Thursday 2nd September 2021:

Fancy to North of the Colonarie River– Georgetown Revenue Office

Richmond to Petit Bordel– Golden Grove Learning Resource Centre

Rose Bank to Coulls Hill –Troumaca Primary School

Wednesday 15th September 2021:

Colonarie River to Mt. Grenan– Georgetown Revenue Office

Cumberland to Belle Isles– Troumaca Primary School

Farmers are asked to bring along their farmers identification card and national identification card. The Ministry is addressing queries made by farmers of all zones and a payment notice will be announced subsequently.