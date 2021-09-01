SVG Opposition Executive And Talkshow Host Arrested Ahead Of Planned Protest

On Wednesday afternoon, St Vincent and the Grenadines police arrested an executive member and a talkshow of the main opposition party on the island.

News784 was informed that opposition New Democratic Party talk show host Colin Graham and General Secretary of the party Tyrone James were detained.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste told News784 on Wednesday that Graham was charged. However, details about the charges have not been made public.

It is unclear if charges have been laid against James, the party’s General Secretary.

Graham and James were among a group of Opposition activists whose homes were raided by the police following a protest in Kingstown on August 5.

The arrest comes ahead of planned protest action by the Opposition, nurses, and the public service union on September 9.

This is a developing story.