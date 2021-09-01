Weak unstable conditions across our islands could occasionally trigger showers and isolated thunderstorm activity tonight. Cloudiness is likely to increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) towards Thursday night, as a tropical wave crosses the islands.

Pockets of moderate/heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely across SVG by Friday...Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides, or near rivers and streams. During Saturday, unstable conditions are likely to linger and Saharan dust is expected to create slight hazy conditions.

Gentle (less than 20 km/h) north-easterly breeze across our islands could become moderate (20 – 25 km/h) by tonight/early Thursday and occasionally increase to fresh (near 30 km/h) during Thursday. Further increase (35 km/h) is likely Friday night, as well as a turn in direction to east south-easterly.

East south-easterly sea-swells are near 0.5 m on western coasts and 1.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG with slight sea-conditions. Gradual rise in swell heights could start Thursday with east north-easterly sea-swells peaking near 1.5 m on western coasts and 2.0 m on eastern coasts by Saturday.