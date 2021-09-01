Nearly all approved events in SVG are mostly fully vaccinated ones

With several events planned for the holiday weekend, the Health promotions officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John said, persons who would want to have an event and wish to exceed the amount for indoor or outdoor gathering must seek approval from the Chief Medical Officer or the Commissioner of Police Mr Colin John.

On Tuesday 31, August, John said once a request is sent with all of the necessary information there is a process that is followed.

“First of all, we would have a meeting or a discussion to find out the nature of your event or activity. The Health Services Subcommittee will make recommendations either directly to the promoter or the vendor, or recommendations to the Commissioner of Police in terms of the taking of the events and activity”.

John said that those persons who have been granted appropriate approval would get what is first called preliminary approval. That prior approval allows them to deal with promotions and getting patrons. She said these activities are mostly fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated from your vendors, including your caterers, your DJ, security personnel, your health personnel, and all of your patrons also must be fully vaccinated. Once these vendors and promoters can pass the preliminary approval, submitting all of the required documents, they will get a list of requirements”.

The health promotions officer said persons have about 72 to 90 hours to submit all of the information for verification with the Ministry of Health.

“Once the information is submitted, Final approval is granted from the Commissioner of Police. So far, we’ve not had any major problems going into this weekend. We have several events and activities and preliminary approval. By Friday, we will try to release a list of approved events and activities for this weekend”.

John said any other activity or event outside of the approved events is considered an unauthorized event or activity, and the necessary charges and fines may apply.