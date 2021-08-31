Vincentians off to Sandals Beaches Resort in TCI

16 young Vincentians departed this country for the Turks and Caicos as the first group of trainees for the Sandals Beaches Resort St. Vincent.

The departing delegation left the shore on Friday, August 27, 2021, and journeyed to the Turks and Caicos Islands to join the Sandals team there for a 9 – 12 month training period.

Minister of Tourism the Hon. Carlos James referred to the departing delegation as young, bright and talented; noting that the delegation’s training is part of the preparation for the opening of the Sandals Hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James disclosed that approximately 500 Vincentians will be trained offshore and this is the first of the total number.

Regional Public Relations Manager, Sandals Resorts, Sunil Ramdeen said his company set out to find stars, but even during the interview process found superstars. Ramdeen welcomed the 16 recruits to the Sandals team.

He expressed his joy with the trainees pioneering the way for the many Vincentians who will eventually be trained.

Front Office, Restaurant, Bar and Housekeeping are among the positions in which the trainees will take up while at Sandals Beaches Resort in the Turks and Caicos.