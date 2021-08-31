US immigration: No Covid-19 vaccine – No green card

Starting October 1, 2021, green card applicants are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to clear their immigration medical exam and obtain permanent residence (a green card).

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) has passed this order, in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 numbers in the US.

This requirement applies both in cases of adjustment of status (for those already within the US) and for applicants applying at US embassies and consulates.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination with a vaccine authorised for use in the US or listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization is required to be submitted when attending the medical examination. Applicants must receive the vaccine regardless of evidence of immunity or prior Covid-19 infection.

This vaccination requirement does not cover those applicants who are not eligible owing to the age limit for vaccines in their jurisdiction or those who can document a medical contraindication.