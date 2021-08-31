SVG: Vaccinated persons can win $500 weekly

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment have partnered with local businesses, Quick Cash and Mariners Hotel in the continued effort to fight against Covid-19 with a vaccination campaign.

This campaign involves vaccinated individuals being eligible for a draw where they can win prize money. On Monday 30th August 2021 Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John announced that this move builds on the previous collaborations with the private sector before and the work the ministry has been doing for the past year and added that the ministry is grateful for the partnership with the private sector and look forward to continued support.

Expressing delight in being a part of this venture, Rickeisha Marshall Representative for Quick Cash and the Mariners Hotel, noted that based on research young adults pose more risk of spreading Covid-19 to their immediate household but may not be severely impacted.

Get vaccinated to aid in the fight against this global pandemic.” Marshall said.

Marshall revealed that eligible persons for this promotion must be twelve to nineteen years old, must have received the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and from Sept 10th to 21st, one person will be randomly selected to win a cash prize of $500 weekly; the draw will be held every Friday.

The Quick Cash and Mariners Hotel representative further stated that all participants will then be entered into the grand prize draw for a chance to win $2000 and a day pass for two at Mariners Hotel. This draw will be held on December 10, 2021.

Vincentians now have access to the vaccines available: the Pfizer, sputnik-v and AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Health is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine for persons between the ages of 12 – 18 years old. Parents, guardians, teachers and educators are being encouraged to obtain adequate information relating to the vaccine.