St Vincent sees a slight rise in COVID-19 cases

St Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Health St Clair Prince, on Tuesday 31st August, said there are now three Delta Variant cases in SVG; six samples had been sent to CARPHA for testing.

Prince reported on Tuesday that there are Twelve new reported COVID-19 cases, with Thirty-five active. The data shows a slight rise in cases during the month of August.

Minister Prince said several concerns are worrying to health officials those include;

Mass gatherings

Low vaccine uptake

Non-compliant with the mask-wearing mandate

And, misinformation

The Health Minister encouraged Vincentians to take the vaccine as it is in their interest to do so in the interest of protecting themselves.

St Vincent has a positivity rate of below five per cent as mandated by the WHO. That five per cent is necessary for the reopening or relaxing of rules.

However, epidemiologist Tamara Bobb says that the falling number has begun to inch its way back up to five per cent.

The majority of cases are within the 25 – 34 age group, with some 5 cases below age 10.

Over 30 826 doses of vaccines have been administered in St Vincent and the Grenadines.