Heat conditions will continue across SVG today

Low-level moisture has increased across the region, but upper levels remain unfavourable preventing any deep convection from taking place.

However, daytime heating and the light wind regime will continue today, Tuesday, across SVG resulting in warm conditions and also the possibility of moderate showers and thunderstorms in the northern and central sections of the islands. Model guidance is indicating the chance of scattered showers tonight, with lingering instability into tomorrow.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly dry, while a tropical wave is forecast to affect the islands on Friday. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this wave and provide the necessary updates.

The light wind regime will continue across the island chain (5km/h-15km/h) slightly increasing by Wednesday to 10km/h-20km/h, blowing between ESE to ENE. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging between 0.5m – 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.0m-2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion during this forecast period.