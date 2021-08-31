Fogging Schedule for 31st August – 2nd September 2021

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of the its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily on the island of St. Vincent.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021 – Green Hill, Retreat, Freeland, Three Rivers, South Rivers, New Grounds and Petit Bordel

Wednesday, 1st September 2021 – Lodge Village, Queenbury, Carouth, Montique, South Rivers, New Grounds & Rose Bank

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Lodge Village, Penniston, Farm, Park Hill, New Grounds and Troumaca

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to take effect.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.