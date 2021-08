Another earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Trinidad and Tobago for a second day straight. The UWI reported on Monday 4.6 and on Tuesday 31st a 4.3 magnitude quake.

MAGNITUDE 4.3 DATE & TIME 2021-08-31 08:26 (UTC)2021-08-31 04:26 am (Local Time)Depth: 95kmLatitude: 10.984NLongitude: 62.414W.

MAGNITUDE 4.6 DATE & TIME 2021-08-30 16:16 (UTC)2021-08-30 12:16 pm (Local Time)Depth: 86kmLatitude: 10.652 NLongitude: 62.387 W.