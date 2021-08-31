60 persons to be trained in fish handling and processing

The Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries held an opening ceremony to welcome the first ten of sixty young persons to be trained in fish handling and processing.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard, stated that training would be conducted by the fish quality and product development unit. She also highlighted some of the areas in which the training course would cover, which are: Food Safety, personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitation among other things.

“The fishing industry is a very lucrative business, but one has to be determined to be a part of the development.” said the chief fisheries officer.

Also addressing the forum, Minister of Agriculture forestry and fisheries the Hon. Saboto Caesar, said he was elated that many young persons took up the opportunity to be trained for the fishing industry. He also highlighted that he was surprised that most participants were from the non-fishing communities and the training is for all who are interested.

Minister Caesar also stated that the training is needed because there is a demand for trained personnel to work in the newly established public /private partnership to utilize the fisheries centres here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to focus more on the exportation of fish.

The ceremony was held at the fisheries conference room and would run for six weeks, commencing Monday 23rd August 2021 and climax on October 8th 2021.