Virtual Launch of OECS (PEARL)

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission invites you to the official ceremony to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with four OECS Member States – Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The ceremony will mark the official launch of the OECS Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (OECS PEARL) , funded by the Global Partnership for Education . The event will be held virtually on Friday 3 September 2021, at 10:00 am (EST).

The OECS PEARL is a four-year program that seeks to advance progress towards the goals of the OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS) through increased access and improved student learning in basic education.

With its vision “A quality education for every child”, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) will help optimise education systems so that all children can learn, including those marginalised by poverty, ethnicity, disability and displacement, and puts gender equality at the heart of what the partnership does and how it operates (GPE 2025).

The OECS PEARL will be implemented primarily in the four GPE Member States: Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, the other five English-speaking territories of the OECS will be directly involved in some aspects of implementation, and are expected to be represented at the ceremony. One key area for full collaboration and implementation is the revision of the OECS Harmonised Primary Curriculum.

WHO

The agenda will include remarks by:

Hon. Octavia Alfred, Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence – Commonwealth of Dominica

There will also be a question-and-answer segment after the presentations.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The Media

Education Officials

The General Public

WHEN

Friday 3 September 2021, at 10:00 am (EST)

WHERE

The launch will be streamed live on the OECS YouTube and OECS Facebook Page for general attendees:

Media are encouraged to attend via Zoom. Kindly confirm your attendance by registering here.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About the Global Partnership for Education – GPE:

The Global Partnership for Education is the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and a unique, multi-stakeholder partnership. The GPE works to deliver quality education so that every girl and boy can have hope, opportunity and agency.

About the OECS Education Sector Strategy – OESS:

The OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS) endorsed by the Council of Ministers of Education in May 2011 was accepted as the framework for educational development in Member States. With a vision of “Every Learner Succeeds,” the main purpose of the OESS is to guide the educational directions and priorities of Member States. Following a mid-term review (MTR) in 2019, the strategic priorities of the OESS were deemed still relevant and Member States therefore endorsed an extension of the strategy to 2026.