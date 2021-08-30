JRD876 Excited With ‘Exhale’

Emerging producer/recording artiste JRD876 is set on making a breakthrough in the music industry. The producer/artiste has been getting a lot of attention especially with the release of his new EP titled “Exhale” which was done alongside Mississippi based recording artiste LaShae Dat Bihh.

Exhale was produced by JRD876 via his record label JRD876 Muzik and distributed by Symphonic Distribution. Exhale has been available on iTunes, and all digital streaming platforms as of July 23.

“The EP drop as a belated birthday celebration fi LaShae, the 10th was her earthday” he said.

The 7 song EP has been doing well and has been gaining steam and radio plays across North America, Jamaica & Latin America. The first tack entitled ‘Keep Up’ is one of the most popular track on the release.

“The feedback bas been extremely well. Fans are reaching out and both mi and LaShae grateful for the really good response to the album. Right now I’m just focused on working to maintain this buzz I been getting and to then raise my level as I go in the industry” he added.

Based in Canada, JRD876 keeps his connection to Jamaica solid through his clear visuals and of course his distinctive sound and style. While fervently promoting Exhale, JRD876 shares that he has projects slated to be released in coming months.

“Have lot a thing line up, singles & music videos.

Also Galaxy Riddim fi drop by October it’s a multicultural compilation co-produced by me and Caspa876 featuring artist from the Caribbean, Australia, and North & Latin America. Such as Jah Fabio, Xyclone & Clara Tannure etc.” he explained.