Jamaica records 929 new COVID cases , 21 more deaths

Jamaica hit a new record high for COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday as the island reported 929 new infections along with an additional 21 virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 66,663 and the confirmed deaths to 1,504.

The new cases comprise 540 females and 389 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 132 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 123 in Manchester, 105 in St Catherine, 103 in St James, 93 in Westmoreland, 85 in St Ann, 79 in St Elizabeth, 59 in Hanover, 48 in St Thomas, 46 in Clarendon, 39 in Trelawny, 15 in St Mary, and two in Portland.

Meanwhile, the latest deceased comprise:

A 76-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 74-year-old male from St Elizabeth;

A 69-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 71-year-old male from St Elizabeth;

A 47-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 61-year-old male from St James;

A 71-year-old male from St James;

A 72-year-old male from St James;

A 42-year-old male from St James;

A 66-year-old female from St James;

A 34-year-old female from St James;

A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 41-year-old male from Westmoreland;

A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland;

A 38-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 33-year-old male from Westmoreland;

An 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 64-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 62-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

An 82-year-old female from St Catherine; and

A 57-year-old male from Portland.

The ministry said the deaths occurred between August 17 and August 28. One of the deaths was previously under investigation. Five more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 67 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 48,095. There are 16,648 active cases on the island.

Jamaica Observer