Harris Expresses Support And Solidarity With The People Of Haiti

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti at this time of deep societal crisis.

Haiti faced the barbaric treasonous assassination of their President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday 7th July 2021. On Saturday 14th August 2021, they experienced another 7.2 magnitude earthquake, leaving over 2300 deaths and more than 2,800 injured.

This earthquake has affected over 7000 families, with 7,369 houses being destroyed and 4,852 houses damaged. Many public hospitals, schools, hotels, churches and private companies have suffered damages or collapsed. They also faced the fear of impending tsunamis and rising tides and the homeless having to experience another natural disaster with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace on Tuesday 17th August 2021.

The Haitian people resilient and strong in their belief in ALMIGHTY GOD. This is why we will never forget them because We Are All ONE!!!!

Our Prime Minister and Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party Dr Hon. Timothy S. Harris has conveyed deepest sympathies and solidarity to the Republic and People of Haiti, on behalf of the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Peoples Labour Party. The Executive of the Peoples Labour Party has asked the government to show this solidarity in some tangible way as soon as it is possible.