Manhattan (WABC) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square.

The incident was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. on 46th Street near 7th Avenue. Police have not yet confirmed it was a shooting.

At this time it does not appear that there are any injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is possible the third shooting in Times Square in the past few months.

Back in May, a man was arrested in Florida after opening fire in Times Square, wounding two women, and a four-year-old girl.

In June, a 21-year-old Marine from Upstate New York was shot near 1535 Broadway. Police say he was not the intended target.

This is a developing story.