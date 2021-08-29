Location: Antigua and Barbuda

Timing: 9 am to 4:30 pm until Wednesday.

Synopsis: The combination of high temperatures, relatively high humidity and light winds will result in dangerously hot conditions. The threat of health problems, for mainly sensitive people, is forecast to be high, with the potential for extensive impacts. An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of dangerously hot conditions. The threshold for this warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 41 °C or 106 °F or higher, for two or more consecutive days, with the winds 18 km/h (11 mph) or less.

Sensitive groups: While extreme heat can put everyone at risk for heat illnesses, health risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

Potential Health implications: Heat illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat illnesses can lead to long-term health problems and heat stroke can lead to death.

Caution: If any symptoms of health illness are present (such as dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, or extreme thirst) immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best. The most dangerous heat illness is heat stroke, with symptoms that include complete or partial loss of consciousness or confusion and high body temperature. If caring for someone with those symptoms, call 911 immediately. While waiting for help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool place, applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing and fanning the person as much as possible.

Everyone should stay alert and take precaution – stay cool and hydrated. Check on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours. Those who take medication or have a health condition should ask their doctor if it increases their health risk in the heat and follow their recommendation.