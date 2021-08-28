New Atlantic disturbance will produce unstable conditions across SVG

A tropical depression is in the Mid-Atlantic and by this afternoon, will likely turn into a tropical storm. This storm is forecast to remain over open waters away from the Lesser Antilles, and will not be directly impacting SVG.

However, due to the presence of this storm in the Atlantic, the wind speeds across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be affected, decreasing to 15km/h-25km/h around Sunday and Monday.

In addition, moisture will gradually build up from the south as the storm makes its northward progression over the Central Atlantic Ocean. This light wind regime and the gradual build up of moisture will likely result in unstable conditions across the island chain.

Therefore, from this afternoon a few shallow scattered showers are forecast, becoming more frequent on Sunday with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms around Sunday afternoon. Similar conditions are forecast for Monday.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging between 0.5m- 1.0m on the western coasts, and 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts. Haze is forecast to thin out from tonight, with no significant intrusion expected on Monday.