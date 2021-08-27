Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

President Maduro appoints Félix Plasencia as Venezuela’s new Foreign Minister

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, appointed Félix Plasencia as the new Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, replacing Jorge Arreaza, who takes the reins of the Ministry of People’s Power for Industries and National Production.

“I have appointed Mr. Félix Plasencia as the new Foreign Minister of the Republic. He has the immense responsibility of continuing the excellent diplomatic work carried out by Jorge Arreaza. More and more, let’s make our Diplomacy of Peace triumph in the world”, announced the head of state on his twitter account @NicolasMaduro.

The new Foreign Minister holds a degree in International Studies from the Central University of Venezuela and has been an official of diplomatic career since 1991, with a Master’s degree in European Studies from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, and a postgraduate degree in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford, England.

President Maduro signs 90-day emergency decree in response to rain damage in Venezuela

President Nicolás Maduro signed a 90-day emergency decree on Wednesday in response to the damage caused in several Venezuelan states by heavy rains and floods: “I am going to sign the 90-day emergency decree due to the rains and excesses that have created these natural disasters in (the states of) Apure, Bolívar, Yaracuy, Zulia, Mérida”, among other states, said the Venezuelan head of state.

He also indicated that “with this decree that I am signing, I am giving the green light for all logistical and financial operations in support of these states. I am signing the emergency decree for 90 days to facilitate all logistical and financial steps”.

The president also instructed the teams deployed and other officials mobilised in response to the situation generated by the heavy rains to protect, rebuild and recover the affected communities.

The President of the Republic reported that as a result of the heavy rainfall in the country 85 municipalities have been affected, generating:

– 8,098 homes affected

– 9,322 families affected

– 4 people rescued

– 13 people killed

– 116 roads affected

– 10 bridges affected

“The situation of the rains that have strongly affected the whole country is estimated at 75 tropical waves for the rainy season, of which there have already been 38”, the national president detailed.

He detailed that 11 states of the country have been affected by the heavy torrential rains:

– Amazonas

– Apure

– Aragua

– Barinas

– Bolivar

– Caracas

– Delta Amacuro

– Mérida

– Táchira

– Zulia

– Monagas

The vice-president of PSUV for the state of Mérida, Jehyson Guzmán, said that so far “15 people have died, 6 people are missing and more than 71 km of roads have been affected on the 007 main road alone”, he explained. He added that more than 400 families have been directly affected, with the loss of their belongings.

In terms of housing, he pointed out that more than 600 houses disappeared due to the strong currents; 804 more houses were blocked by mud and debris. The same happened to crops and livestock. “We have had losses that have not yet been quantified. The Mucutíe river wiped out 100 per cent of the crops.

Venezuela denounces transnational crime network with Colombian and US mercenaries

The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, referred to the denunciation he recently submitted to the Security Council of the multilateral organisation regarding the existence of a transnational organised crime network with mercenaries from Colombia and the United States, who perpetrated acts of terrorism and assassination against the heads of state of Haiti and Venezuela.

In this regard, he explained that through an investigation carried out by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, it was possible to determine that there is a common mode of operation between both events, “a system, a common transnational criminal organisation, with common features, with a nexus like a spider’s web that becomes an industry of death, an international industry of murder”.

During an interview on the television programme 360, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, he detailed that there is a group of companies in the United States that represent a transnational machinery of organised crime responsible for these acts, in addition to the financing of terrorist acts and the violation of territorial integrity.

National Assembly unanimously approves Memorandum of Understanding signed in Mexico

The National Assembly (NA) unanimously approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, signed in Mexico City in connection with the current dialogue process taking place in that country.

This was announced by the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, via his Twitter account, where he reported the publication in the Official Gazette. “Our National Assembly today unanimously approved the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Bolivarian government and opposition sectors on August 13th in Mexico City”, he said.

Likewise, the President of the NA, who is also the plenipotentiary envoy of the constitutional government for the dialogue in Mexico, assured that “Venezuela is committed to an inclusive dialogue with early agreements”, in line with President NicolásMaduro and his constant call for respect for the dignity and life of the population, for the Venezuelan Magna Carta, and for the preservation of peace and territorial integrity.

Venezuela proposes direct dialogue with the US to address bilateral issues

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, NicolásMaduro Moros, proposed establishing a process of dialogue with the US government at the negotiating table being held in Mexico: “We are going to propose, at the table in Mexico, the opening of a direct dialogue with the US government to address all bilateral issues”, he said.

The Head of State reiterated that Caracas has always been willing to engage in dialogue with Washington, and urged to put aside arrogance, hatred and contempt in order to set the first agenda on the table: the return of the chargés d’affaires to their respective posts. The Dignitary stressed that the proposal is due to the fact that the opposition sector represented in the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, which is at the dialogue table in the Aztec country, is aligned with the sanctions promoted by the US.

Venezuela donates 5,000 COVID-19 screening tests to Dominica

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela donated a batch of five thousand COVID-19 screening tests to the Commonwealth of Dominica, with the intention of contributing to the care of the pandemic in the allied Caribbean nation.

The cargo arrived in Roseau via the humanitarian air bridge established by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), as part of the actions taken by the regional integration bloc to counteract the effects of the coronavirus.

Venezuela and Russia strengthen their strategic and cooperative relationship

Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia held a first meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, SergueiMelik-Bagdasarov. During the meeting, the two diplomats reviewed key issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries.

In this regard, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister ratified the ties of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, while assuring that the two countries will continue to strengthen their strategic relationship in all areas, spaces and international forums.

Venezuela submits report on blockade damages to ICC

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, informed that a second report on the damage caused to the country by unilateral coercive measures was delivered to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The report is called the Venezuela II case and contains evidence of the damage caused to the Venezuelan people by the coercive measures.

“We have been denouncing the systematic attack on the population for several months and we base ourselves, among other things, on article 7 of the Rome Statute. On February 13th, a document was presented to the International Criminal Court where we presented the case”, he said.

“There are all the elements that show that a crime was committed, but also who committed the crime. The US is aware of the damage it is causing to the Venezuelan people”, he said.