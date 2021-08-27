Volcano Charity Auction

On Monday, August 23, 2021, the SVGCF held a press conference at the SVG National Trust building, to launch an online charity auction intended to assist with the post volcano recovery efforts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in response to the devastating Volcanic eruption on April 9th, 2021.

An eruption that continued for weeks which covered entire villages in ash, damaged buildings, closed schools and businesses, destroyed crops and livestock, left residents with limited access to clean drinking water, and displaced close to 20,000 people.

The artists incorporated the use of volcanic ash as a part of the paint medium to depict the devastation of the eruption, the suffering and prayers of the Vincentian people.

The SVGCF has partnered with the Jones Group Inc. to host a Post Volcano Recovery Auction and Conservation Initiative which will be hosted for two weeks on an international online auctioning platform, Charity Buzz.

A portion of the proceeds derived from the auction will go to the SVGCF to help fund volcano relief and conservation efforts to restore damaged ecosystems due to volcanic eruption. A percentage of the proceed will also go to Feed SVG and the family of the little boy depicted in the main painting.

For more information about the Artists, the Art and the Auction please visit our website : or visit the Charity Buzz page.