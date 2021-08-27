Vincentian students graduate following studies in Cuba

Eight Vincentian students have graduated following the completion of studies in the Republic of Cuba.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the students not only add to St Vincent technical expertise in the field of medicine but also to our bilingual human capital as they are all proficient in the Spanish language.

Congratulations to the following graduates:

Dr Chezaul Walker – Medical Doctor

Dr Chamane Peniston – Medical Doctor

Dr Raven Cruickshank – Medical Doctor

Dr Rachael Quashie – Medical Doctor

Dr Swana John – Medical Doctor (Honours)

Dr Susannah Francis – Medical Doctor

Dr Preston Mercury – Medical Doctor

Dr Anthony Mack – Dentist

Dr Anthony Mack was awarded the title of top-performing foreign dental graduate from the University of Santiago de Cuba.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade