UWI Mona vaccine mandate; all persons living on halls must be fully vaccinated

The Mona Campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) has advised that all students living on its halls of residence will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The UWI, in a statement Friday, said students currently living on halls have until September 3 to comply with the vaccination mandate.

The university is the first major institution in Jamaica to publicly issue a vaccine mandate.

According to the university, the requirement is to “ensure a safe living environment for its staff and students”.

As such, all persons residing at the Papine-based campus, including those on 138 Student Living, must show that they are fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

“Evidence of vaccination, with any of the approved vaccines must be provided to the relevant student services and development manager in order to secure accommodation in the halls of residence,” the statement said.

It added that persons currently residing in halls who have not received, at a minimum, their first vaccination shot, where applicable, are required to do so by Friday, September 3 in order to remain in the facility.

The statement also advised that vaccinations are being done daily at the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, which is located on the university campus and within walking distance of most halls of residence.

“All that is required for vaccination is a valid government issued identification,” the statement implored.

It also advised that where a resident has received a first shot and is awaiting a second dose, those persons will be allowed to remain on hall. However, the administration is urging such persons to make the necessary arrangements to receive the second dose.

