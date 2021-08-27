Teacher forbidden from classroom, granted half pay

Social activist and teacher Adriana King has been forbidden from duties at the St Vincent Grammar School effective 27 August.

King was notified in a letter from the Service Commissions Department dated 27 August.

She was told in writing that due to criminal proceedings instituted against her, she had been halted from duties.

The secondary school teacher was further notified that she would be granted half-pay per section 45 (b) of the Public Service Commission’s Cap (10) laws of SVG revised edition 2009.

According to section 45 (5) of the PSC regulations, King has also been restricted from leaving the state without permission from the PSC.

On the afternoon of Friday 13th August 2021, Ms Adriana King was arrested by the police. Ms King was taken to the Central Police Station in Kingstown and later transferred to the Questelles Police Station.

Adriana King was charged with four (4) counts of breaching the Public Order Act, as follows: that on July 29, 2021, each: (i) was concerned with organizing a public procession without notifying the Commissioner of Police at least 24 hours before the procession, and (ii) took part in a public procession in contravention of Section 5(1) of the Public Order Act, and that on August 5, 2021, committed similar offences stemming from the protest action held in Kingstown on that day.

Adriana King was taken to the Magistrate’s Court on Monday 16th August 2021.

When called upon by the Magistrate, Ms King pled not guilty to the charges. The case was adjourned to the 17th November 2021.

King is represented by lawyers Mrs Kay Bacchus-Baptiste, Mr Israel Bruce, and Mrs Shirlan Zita Barnwell.