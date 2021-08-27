Love, sex and murder – one dead, one in prison, one mourning

An alleged love triangle ended in a bloodbath Sunday 22nd August when according to reports, a Diamond villager returned home from an errand unexpectedly and met his common-law wife in intimacy with his drinking buddy.

It is alleged that on Sunday afternoon 46-year-old Delroy Quashie, a labourer residing in Kingstown, went to the home of the woman with whom he, too, was having was an affair. He met his friend, 33-year-old Shon Browne at the home.

According to reports, Browne, a bus conductor, was sent on an errand to purchase rum – a move allegedly aimed at creating an opportunity for Quashie and the woman to be alone for some time.

As fate would have it, Browne returned from the shop sooner than expected and caught both his woman and his drinking friend in a compromising position.

It is alleged that an altercation ensued during which time Quashie sustained injuries to his left hand and Browne sustained stab wounds to his chest area.

According to reports, Browne succumbed to his injuries at home.

Quashie was charged on Tuesday for causing Browne’s death by an unlawful act. When he appeared before Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Quashie was remanded into custody pending the preliminary inquiry scheduled to commence on November 2, 2021.

Quashie was not represented by legal counsel when he appeared in court.

Ashford Peters