Forestry Services holds successful summer programme

The Forestry Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines held a successful summer programme at the Spring Village Methodist School during the week of 4 -6 August.

The programme had 28 participants being exposed to various encounters with aspects of forestry such as watershed, biodiversity and application of Arts and Crafts.

The theme for the programme was “Protecting and improving our Biodiversity and Livelihoods, from Mountain to Sea” with the slogan; “Reimagine, Recreate and Restore”.

The Forestry Services is a department within the Ministry of Agriculture of the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.