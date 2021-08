On 25.08.2021, Police arrested and charged Leon Brewster, 55 years old Famer of Rose Hall, with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, Mr Brewster is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously wound a 53 years old male Chauffeur of the same address by chopping him on the right shoulder with a cutlass at Rose Hall about 8:45 on 12.01.21

The accused is expected to appear in the Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge.