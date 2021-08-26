SVGHTA Launches It’s COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Programme

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel & Tourism Association continues to work closely with The Covid-19 Task Force in its efforts to keep Nationals and Visitors updated, educated and safe.

The association, in conjunction with the health authorities, developed a programme which aims to increase awareness, acceptance and actual vaccination among Tourism and Hospitality workers. This was officially launched on Tuesday 24th August 2021 in Bequia at the Frangipani Hotel.

Forty-two participants were involved in two (2) highly interactive sessions which were conducted by Sharon Francis, Community College Tourism and Hospitality Lecturer and a member of the SVGHTA, and Elliott Samuel, Chief Laboratory Technologist, Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The former Prime Minister, Sir James Mitchell, who participated in the first session, complimented the presenters and encouraged participants to get fully vaccinated, as we work together to help the industry to fully reopen.

Participating properties (management and staff) were:

Frangipani Hotel

Gingerbread Hotel

Village Apartments

Mac’s Pizza

Bequia Tourism Authority

Sugarapple Inn

Sea Shells Apartments

Sugar Reef Bequia

Spring Hotel Bequia

Island Inn Apartments

The Association will continue to conduct these seminars with its membership and would like to congratulate all industry partners (accommodation, diving, yachting, transport, tour operators, tour guides, spa therapists etc.) for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Your understanding and commitment will support efforts to keep yourselves, your families, your industry and your country safe and will not go unnoticed.

ASSISTANCE TO LA SOUFRIERE VICTIMS

The SVGHTA is finalizing efforts to distribute materials to employees of members whose homes were damaged in the April 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere. EC$11,000 was kindly donated by Bay Gardens Resorts, St Lucia and their Loyalty Program partner The Guest Book.

The Association has also distributed 200 Art and Activity Bags to displaced Children with the kind compliments of Lynch Caribbean Brookers.

REENERGIZING EMPLOYEES

Plans are being made to host a series of seminars aimed at re-energizing employees as preparations are made for the upcoming 2021/2022 Tourism Season.