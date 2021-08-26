Some Caribbean islands may be added to the UK red list today

Jamaica could move to the red list and Turkey to amber in a travel review expected from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this afternoon.

There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in popular holiday spots including Jamaica, St Lucia , Dominica and Morocco , it has been reported.

Meanwhile Turkey, which is currently on the red list, is expected to move down to amber after a drop in cases and a rise in vaccinations.

When Wednesday passed without an announcement, Thursday became the most obvious date. Updates have tended to come in the evenings, between 5-10 pm.

Any changes are likely to come into effect from 4am on Sunday 29 August.

The Department for Transport said: “These regular review points will allow the Government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries.”

St Vincent remains on the amber list for now.