‘Shots fired’ at Italian military plane leaving Kabul airport

Shots have reportedly been fired at an Italian military transport plane as it flew out of Kabul airport.
An Italian journalist travelling on the flight told Sky 24 TG that the plane had been carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire minutes after takeoff on Thursday.
A source at Italy’s Defence Ministry has backed up the report, according to Reuters.
The plane was not damaged in the incident, the source added.
However, the agency later reported that Italian intelligence believed the shots were fired to disperse the crowd near the airport, citing a government source.