Pfizer must now accept liability since the ’vaccine’ has FDA approval

The international media is now orchestrating another blitz, this time targeting our young children with the announcement that the FDA has given approval to Pfizer to get rid of their remaining first batch of ‘vaccines’, while trying to scare the rest of the world with the announcement of the delta variant, which they claim is more deadly, and for which they have not yet manufactured a vaccine, because Pfizer admits that the current hurriedly ‘approved vaccine’ will NOT protect anyone from the delta variant.

Nowadays, the buzzword is ‘peer-reviewed, and the credibility of one’s findings or research is confirmed or rejected via a peer review. Well the haste with which the FDA gave approval for this ‘vaccine’, peer researchers couldn’t find a space to review, much less make comments.

According to an article appearing on yahoo news on Monday, August 23, part of it states “This prioritized review entailed government scientists pouring (sic) over hundreds of thousands of pages of safety efficacy data at a rapid-fire pace.”

Now tell me, how can one truly pore (carefully examine) over thousands of documents at a ‘rapid-fire pace’, and how come it’s only government scientists and not private scientists that were involved in analyzing the data and research findings. Something does not add up.

Pfizer is not concerned about your individual health and welfare, that’s why now that it is ‘approved’, that they should accept liability since their product has ‘passed the test’. Their only concern is about making another trillion dollars while they remain immune from liability.

I say to the ‘vaccine-hesitant, do not to fall for the bait/trap, and roundly discourage parents of school children and frontline workers from taking any ‘RNA vaccines’. What I will encourage everyone including those who have already taken the ‘vaccine’, is to keep your immune system in top shape. Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C, get vitamin D products/supplements, get regular exercise and drink herbal teas regularly.

Reduce your intake of processed sugars and get some sunshine on your skin to make the Vitamin D more effective.

In closing, I find it very unethical and against our human rights to pass legislation to make it mandatory for frontline workers to take the vaccine or lose their jobs. Since the virus was announced nearly two years ago, our frontline workers have been working without taking the vaccine and none of them ever came down with the disease.

Why, because they have been ensuring best practices on the job. If it wasn’t for their vigilance, many positive cases from incoming passengers would have fallen through the cracks and would have made our situation worse.

Let me here praise our frontline workers for their diligence on the job, St. Vincent and the Grenadines appreciate your bravery in facing the odds, I salute you, we salute you … you have performed creditably. Nuff respect !!!

By: Donald De Riggs

August 24, 2021.