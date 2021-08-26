Lisa Shaw: Presenter’s Death due to complications of Covid vaccine

Her condition continued to worsen and despite more surgery and treatments, she died on 21 May.

Dr Johnson said doctors were in a daily conference with a national panel about vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, the condition Ms Shaw was believed to be suffering from.

Asked if he would have changed the treatments given to Ms Shaw, he said: “No.”

Dr Johnson said The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) published guidelines on how to treat the condition in July which matched the treatment Ms Shaw received.

“Lisa got all the treatments that were recommended in the order they were recommended,” he said.

“If we had the same presentation tomorrow we would do the same thing.”

‘Very rare’

Dr Tuomo Polvikoski, a consultant neuro-pathologist who examined Ms Shaw after her death, said given her history of being a fit and healthy woman with no medical problems, it was “surprising” she died of blood clots and bleeding in the brain.

He said “timewise” it “seems most likely” her death was “indeed vaccine induced”.

Ms Dilks said the condition was “very rare” but agreed with Dr Polvikoski’s findings.

After the hearing, Ms Shaw’s family said in a statement: “This is another difficult day in what has been a devastating time for us.

“The death of our beloved Lisa has left a terrible void in our family and in our lives.