COVID IN SVG – Five new cases – twenty nine active

Five (5) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventeen (117) samples processed on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.3%. One (1) of the five (5) new COVID-19 positive cases is an imported one from the United States of America.

Three (3) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Twenty-nine (29) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand three hundred and twenty-six (2326) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and eighty-five (2285) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the increased risk of infection and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols and recommendations is strongly recommended.

These include the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines.