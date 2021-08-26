COVID -19 Grenada: 105 active – highest recorded since the pandemic

The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed an additional 29 COVID-19 cases in Grenada. The total number of active cases is now 105, the highest number recorded at any point during the pandemic.

The majority of new cases continues to be Grenadians with no recent travel history. Only four imported cases have been identified among the new positive cases. They were picked up through routine entry protocols and remain in quarantine.

Health officials have confirmed that the majority of persons testing positive are exhibiting mild or no symptoms. The most common symptoms recorded among positive cases are body aches, fever, sore throat, congestion and headaches.

Five people are currently hospitalised, all of whom, through the efforts of the medical team, remains in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise persons who may have been exposed to a positive case to immediately isolate at home, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 458-4787, 538-4787 or the nearest medical facility, and await testing.

Persons are strongly advised not to use public transportation or to visit the hospital or medical centres as these actions will put additional persons at risk of contracting the disease.