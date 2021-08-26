‘Many hurt’ in explosion, IS group believed to be behind Kabul attack

Alicia Kearns, a member of the foreign affairs and national security strategy committees, said there had been “many hurt” in an attack near the Baron Hotel, where the UK is processing Britons and Afghans eligible for evacuation.
The Conservative MP tweeted: “A bomb or attack with gunfire at northern gate of Baron’s Hotel. Worried this will devastate evacuation – so many hurt. My heart is with all those injured and killed.”
Her colleague, Nus Ghani, said she was on the phone to somebody outside Kabul airport when the blast there took place.
She later said he was “ok” and was heading to a “safe house”.
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the reports from Kabul were “devastating”.
“This is an appalling and cowardly attack on those already fleeing unimaginable horrors,” she added.
“My thoughts are with the Afghan people and the British, US and international personnel who have remained at the airport to save as many lives as possible.”
Images said to be from the aftermath of the attack outside Kabul airport appear to show injured people with bloodied clothes being moved in wheelbarrows.
Some of the pictures, posted to Twitter by Afghanistan’s Tolo news agency, show men, women and children – some with makeshift bandages around their heads – fleeing the scene.
2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.
U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.
The blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a U.S.-led airlift after the Taliban takeover.
Pentagon says there are a number of US and civilian casualties
A Pentagon spokesperson has said that the bombing at Kabul airport has resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties and was the result of a “complex attack”.
UK prime minister to chair an emergency meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a crisis meeting on the situation at Kabul airport on Thursday afternoon, his office says.
Macron: Situation may descend into one ‘we can’t control’
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the situation has “profoundly deteriorated” in Afghanistan.
He called for caution before the situation descended into one “that we can’t control” and added that the situation around the airport remains very dangerous.