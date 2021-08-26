‘Many hurt’ in explosion, IS group believed to be behind Kabul attack

The Conservative MP tweeted: “A bomb or attack with gunfire at northern gate of Baron’s Hotel. Worried this will devastate evacuation – so many hurt. My heart is with all those injured and killed.”

Her colleague, Nus Ghani, said she was on the phone to somebody outside Kabul airport when the blast there took place.

She later said he was “ok” and was heading to a “safe house”.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the reports from Kabul were “devastating”.

“This is an appalling and cowardly attack on those already fleeing unimaginable horrors,” she added.

“My thoughts are with the Afghan people and the British, US and international personnel who have remained at the airport to save as many lives as possible.”