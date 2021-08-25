Thousands protest against vaccine mandate outside City Hall, NYC

Thousands of labor workers and union members flocked to City Hall to protest against vaccine mandates Wednesday.

They say they feel angry and forced to get the vaccine to keep their jobs. They say they don’t want their only choices to be to either get the shot or be subject to weekly testing.

Demonstrators included lawmakers, teachers, religious leaders, civil rights attorneys, transit workers, sanitation workers, nurses, musical artists, postal workers and police officers.

The protest was organized by New York Teachers for Choice. They say it’s the largest protest of rank and file union members in our city’s history.

They have collected over 37,000 signatures on a petition. While many expressed their distrust of the vaccine, others say they’re not anti-vaccine – just against vaccine mandates.

They also tell News 12 they’re planning legal action.