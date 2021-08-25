SVG included in Royal Caribbean 2022 itinerary

Reaching nearly every corner of the world, Royal Caribbean International is offering a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find the most innovative and different itineraries planned for next year.

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Date: January 23, 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Ports: Scarborough (Trinidad and Tobago), Trinidad (Trinidad and Tobago), St. Georges (Grenada), St. Vincent (St. Vincent and Grenadines), Roseau (Dominica) and Castries (St. Lucia)

As part of the new deployment in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, the Grandeur of the Seas is sailing this unique island-hopping itinerary in 2022.

Based in Bridgetown – a new homeport for Royal Caribbean – the Vision-class vessel visits a new island every day during the seven-day cruise. A late-night departure from Barbados also allows guests to explore a destination even on the embarkation day.

With no sea days, the itinerary also includes calls in less usual cruise ports such as Trinidad and Grenada.