Showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast for the Southern Grenadines

Mostly partly cloudy skies, and hazy conditions will be experienced over the mainland today, with instability lingering over the South. Moderate showers with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms are forecast across the Southern Grenadines.

Thursday is forecast to be dry, and around late Thursday, a tropical wave will pass over the islands. A few scattered showers are likely from this wave. Mostly fair conditions are forecast for Friday.

Generally, a moderate (25km/h-35km/h) easterly wind flow will move across the islands, decreasing in speed by Thursday becoming east northeasterly.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, varying concentrations of Saharan haze intrusion will linger across the island during the next few days.