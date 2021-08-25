Shabazaah George marries Bulgarian Millionaire son

Former General Secretary to the Youth Arm of the NDP Shabazaah George has married his partner of over two years.

George tied the knot with his Bulgarian partner Ray Sanders on 20 August 2021 in the United Kingdom.

Ray is the son of a Bulgarian Millionaire whose company manufactures canned goods throughout Europe.

George was also youth adviser to former NDP leader Arnhim Eustace and chairman of Esperer Foundation, a nonprofit organisation.

George now resides in the United Kingdom is pursuing studies in law.