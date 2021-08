Police on 24 August 2021, arrested and charged Delroy Quashie, 46 years old Labourer of Sally Spring with causing the death of Shon Browne aka “Sean Paul”, 33 years old Bus Conductor of Diamond by stabbing him in the chest with a knife.

The incident occurred at Diamond on 22.08.2021.

Quashie is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.