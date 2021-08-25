Man dies after having sex using epoxy adhesive instead of a condom

His faux-phylactic resulted in fatal organ failure.

Police are probing the bizarre case of a 25-year-old Indian man who suddenly died after using a high-powered epoxy resin — instead of a condom — before having sex.

“They used the adhesive to avoid pregnancy,” a local investigator told the Times of India of the prophylactic fiasco, which occurred June 22 at a hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to a senior Ahmedabad city police officer, Salman Mirza, of Fatehwadi, and his unnamed ex-fiancée were captured on closed-circuit television security footage entering the fatal flophouse in the Juhapura neighborhood of Ahmedabad.

“Several witnesses said that Mirza, along with his former fiancée, both of whom were addicted to drugs, had gone to a hotel in Juhapura,” the senior police official told the local outlet. “There, they applied an epoxy adhesive on his private parts as they were not carrying any protection.”

In addition to sealing off Mirza’s manhood, the couple also mixed the epoxy with “whitener” and inhaled the mixture for a “kick,” News18 reported. The lovebirds’ acquaintances told an official the doomed duo were intoxicated from the chemical cocktail at the time of the ill-fated hookup.

The following day, Mirza’s acquaintance Firoz Shaik discovered the man lying unconscious in shrubs near an apartment complex, whereupon he took him home, according to the Times of India report. His condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting Firoz to rush his friend to Sola Civil Hospital.

Police report that Mirza “died due to multiple organ failure” caused by the MacGyver-style contraceptive. Meanwhile, the man’s friends suspect that he might have lost consciousness while abusing the chemical and the counterfeit condom only accelerated his demise.

Mirza was described as the “only earning” breadwinner for his family, which included his elderly parents and two sisters. His relatives reportedly filed a complaint with the local police requesting an inquiry into his death.

“The viscera samples of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination,” Deputy Police Commissioner Premsukh Delu told local outlets. “We are waiting for the report to arrive.”