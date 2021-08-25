You Are Here Home Caribbean Cuba To Send Its Abdala Vaccines to Vietnam

NEWS784 - 25 August 2021 : Updated: 25 August 2021 at 10:31 am

Vietnam reported that Cuba would send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year.

During a conversation between the leaders Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president thanked his counterpart for the 12,000 tons of Vietnamese rice the Asian country sent to help Cuba tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Vietnam reported that Cuba will send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year. Likewise, Cuba will help with any transfer of technology needed to produce the vaccines.

Like Cuba, Vietnam is experiencing a major outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with reports of over 10 000 cases daily.

