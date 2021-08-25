Cuba To Send Its Abdala Vaccines to Vietnam

Vietnam reported that Cuba would send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year.
Cuba will send to Vietnam its vaccines to help with the COVID-19 immunization campaign, the authorities reported on Tuesday.
During a conversation between the leaders Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president thanked his counterpart for the 12,000 tons of Vietnamese rice the Asian country sent to help Cuba tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the other hand, Vietnam reported that Cuba will send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year. Likewise, Cuba will help with any transfer of technology needed to produce the vaccines.
Like Cuba, Vietnam is experiencing a major outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with reports of over 10 000 cases daily.