Goldman Sachs mandates vaccines for US staff and visitors

Goldman Sachs has made it compulsory for its staff to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus in order to work in its US offices.

The investment bank said from 7 September all employees, along with clients and visitors, would need to be doubled jabbed to enter its buildings.

Goldman said it would also introduce mandatory once-a-week testing from the same date for staff.

Workers who are not fully vaccinated will be expected to work from home.

Goldman told the BBC the policy was being introduced in the US, where workers returned the office in July, and not at its sites around world.

Proof of vaccination status will be required via an app from October, it added.

A spokesperson said that from Wednesday face masks would also be required – regardless of vaccination status – in all common areas of its buildings, such as lobbies, lifts, hallways, restrooms and cafes, except while seated for eating and drinking.

The bank had previously ordered its US bankers to disclose their vaccine status before returning to the office but refrained from mandating them.

The announcement comes after Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine had initially only been given emergency use authorisation.