Former Macri Officials Charged for Gun Trafficking to Bolivia

Argentina’s Attorney General’s office charged on Monday former top officials from Mauricio Macri’s government who participated in the trafficking of weapons to Bolivia to support the 2019 coup against Evo Morales.

The Prosecutor of the Economic Criminal Court, Claudio Navas Rialt, charged the former cabinet chief Marcos Peña, former chancellor Jorge Faurie and former secretary of strategic affairs Fulvio Pompeo.

According to the latest information revealed by the Ministry of Security, the defendants were included in the case “all with alleged participation in the organization and development of the necessary conditions for the dispatch of the gendarmes and the weapons mentioned above, material to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, violating the proper exercise of control of the customs service,” the prosecutor explained.

These former officials held two meetings with Macri, who is also accused of making arrangements to send weaponry from the Argentine National Gendarmerie to Bolivia illegally.

TELESUR