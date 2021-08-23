Three Sandy Bay men charged with burglary and handling stolen goods

Police Report – Police have arrested and jointly charged Jefferson Shallow, 22 years old Unemployed, Mickeroy Peters 18-year-old Farmer and Shammar Baptiste a 28-year-old all of Sandy Bay with two (2) counts of Burglary and Handling Stolen Goods.

According to the investigations, the accused men allegedly entered the dwelling house of a resident of Sandy Bay as a trespasser and stole several items valued at eleven thousand, nine hundred and twenty-one dollars and seventy-five cents ($11,921.21) ECC, the property of the Sandy Bay resident.

(2) They were further charged with Handling Stolen Goods. According to the investigation, the Accused men allegedly knowingly or believing that the items to be stolen goods dishonestly received same for their own benefit at Sandy Bay between 10:00 on 15.08.2021 and 6 am 16.08.2021.

(3) In addition, they were further charged for allegedly entering the Fundamental Bible Church of Sandy Bay as a trespasser and stole several items valued at eight hundred and sixty dollars ($860.00 ECC), the property of Fundamental Bible Church, at Sandy Bay, stolen between 3:00 pm on 15.08.2021 and 7:20 pm on 18.08.2021.

(4) They were also charged for having in their possession a number of items which they knowingly or believing to be stolen goods dishonestly received same for their own benefit at Noel, Sandy Bay between 3:00 pm on 15.08.2021 and 7:20 pm 18.08.2021.

The Accused men will appear before the Magistrates Court to answer the charges.