Langley Park woman charged with wounding and criminal trespass

Police Report – On 21.08.2021, police arrested and charged Hazel-Ann Frederick, a 40-year-old Caretaker of Langley Park with the offences of Wounding and Criminal Trespass.

According to the investigation, the Accused woman allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a resident of Mt. Bentick, Georgetown by stabbing him on his left shoulder with a knife.

She was also charged for entering upon the property of the Mt. Bentick resident to wit “his yard” with intent to commit an offence to wit “Annoy”. The incident occurred at Langley Park at about 6:20 pm on 13.08.2021.

The Accused woman is expected to appear before the Magistrates Court to answer the charges.

Meanwhile

On 22.08.2021, police arrested and charged Elisha Thomas a 32-year-old Caretaker of Belmont for the offences of Wounding and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the Accused woman allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34 years Carpenter of the same address by chopping him on the left side of his neck with a cutlass.

(2) She was also charged without lawful excuse, she damaged the right rear door glass of motor vehicle P4315 valued at $600.00ECC by smashing same with an unknown object.

The incident occurred on 11.08.2021 at Eversham.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrates Court to answer to the charges.