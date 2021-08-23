Jamaican Gov’t Minister Says Church And State Must Unite To Fight COVID-19

A Jamaican government minister is calling for the unification of Church and state to fight the COVID-19 pestilence.

At a round-table event, organised by Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Tufton said the coming together of both institutions are necessary.

“We speak about the separation of Church and state; those are discussions that have some justifications in a particular context. But when it comes to securing the well being, the welfare of a people, it is a solution that is going to require a coming together of all concern”.

We know that we have influencers at all levels of society, the community, the institutions and otherwise.

And indeed, sometimes, frankly speaking, the government is the least credible in arguing for what is good, what is right or what is beneficial to us as a society.

And so it is important for us to forged those critical partnerships, to engage and involve stakeholders who can carry greater credibility in making that case”.

Leaders of five major religious groups representing thousands of people across Jamaica spoke with one voice at the round table urging Christian and non-Christians alike to accept the COVID-19 vaccines, arguing “it’s a health issue, not a religious issue”.

According to the Jamaica Observer head of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA), Pastor Everette Brown stated that the organisation always had, before the emergence of COVID-19, encouraged its membership to “live healthily”.

“I want to encourage the membership of the SDA and Jamaicans to take vaccines… the SDA believes in the science. The SDA does not teach and believe that taking the vaccine is a covert way for the authorities to track us or a covert way for us to get the mark of the beast; this is not a religious issue, this is a health issue,” Brown declared.

However, in an apparent contradiction to what the SDA head stated, Anglican bishop Howard Gregory said that he believes health and religion are intimately connected.

“I believe there is no inherent contradiction and conflict between science and religion, but it is also the reason why in Jamaica the Seventh Day Adventist have a hospital, the Anglican have a hospital, and the Roman Catholic invested in a hospital.

Because religion speaks to the matter of healing and use of science and the research and benefit of science for the recovery of persons”.

Dr Tufton, in his comments, said the voice of the clergy in hammering home the necessity for people to get vaccinated was even more critical, given the increase in deaths, hospitalisations, and illness, according to the Jamaica Observer.

As of Sunday, 22 August 2021, Jamaica recorded some 61,833 COVID-19 cases and 1388 deaths since the pandemic.

The round table was attended by the president of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA), Pastor Everette Brown; president of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance (JEA) and senior pastor of Hope Gospel Assembly, Rev Dr Peter Garth; Anglican Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and head of the Church in the Province of the West Indies, Howard Gregory; head of the Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Kenneth Richards; and president of the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) Reverend Newton Dixon.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Churchgoers account for a reported 67 per cent of the Jamaican population.